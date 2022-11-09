Cymru squad announced for World Cup

Cymru manager Rob Page has selected his 26-player squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In a broadcast available to some in North East Wales from The Welfare Hall in Page’s hometown of Tylorstown, in the heart of the Rhondda Valleys, it was announced which players will be the first to represent Cymru on the world stage since 1958.

Former Connah’s High School pupil Wayne Hennessey along with fellow Cymru centurions Chris Gunter and Gareth Bale all make the squad and they are three of eight players – alongside Ben Davies, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Jonny Williams and former Hawarden Hogh School pupil Danny Ward – who travel to a third major international tournament after UEFA Euro 2016 and UEFA Euro 2020.

Former Connah’s Quay Tigers player Dylan Levitt makes the squad while Sorba Thomas, Mark Harris and Brennan Johnson are included in a major tournament squad for the very first time.

Tom Lockyer receives a call-up for the first time since September 2021, while Harry Wilson and Adam Davies return to the squad after missing September’s UEFA Nations League fixtures.

We’re committed to promoting Wales’ values of inclusivity and equality at the World Cup in Qatar.@vaughangething responds to recent comments from Qatar’s World Cup ambassador. pic.twitter.com/ahcSBhCLik — Welsh Government Culture and Sport (@WGCulture) November 9, 2022

Cymru’s first game at the FIFA World Cup is against the USA on Monday 21 November, before fixtures against Iran and England complete Group B over the following eight days.

Cymru: Wayne HENNESSEY (Nottingham Forest), Danny WARD (Leicester City), Adam DAVIES (Sheffield United), Ben DAVIES (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben CABANGO (Swansea City), Tom LOCKYER (Luton Town), Joe RODON (Rennes – on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Chris MEPHAM (AFC Bournemouth), Ethan AMPADU (Spezia – on loan from Chelsea), Chris GUNTER (AFC Wimbledon), Neco WILLIAMS (Nottingham Forest), Connor ROBERTS (Burnley), Sorba THOMAS (Huddersfield Town), Joe ALLEN (Swansea City), Matt SMITH (MK Dons), Dylan LEVITT (Dundee United), Harry WILSON (Fulham), Joe MORRELL (Portsmouth), Jonny WILLIAMS (Swindon Town), Aaron RAMSEY (Nice), Rubin COLWILL (Cardiff City), Gareth BALE (Los Angeles FC), Kieffer MOORE (AFC Bournemouth), Mark HARRIS (Cardiff City), Brennan JOHNSON (Nottingham Forest), Dan JAMES (Fulham – on loan from Leeds United)

Amnesty International say, “Migrants building a state-of-the-art stadium for the 2022 football World Cup in Qatar are abused and exploited – while FIFA makes huge profits” – more here on the ‘Qatar world cup of shame’.

Latest News