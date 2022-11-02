“Cut pet projects” like default 20mph limits to help mitigate “devastation across the 22 councils” in Wales

Extra members of the Senedd and 20 MPH zone roll outs should be paused with money diverted to local authorities, the leader of neighbouring Wrexham Council has said.

Wales will become the first country in the UK to introduce a default 20mph limit on all residential roads as of September 2023.

The speed limit has already been introduced in Buckley resulting in a huge backlash from many residents.

In June, plans to increase the number of Senedd Members from 60 to 96 were voted through.

The Welsh Conservatives have claimed expanding the Senedd to 96 Members could cost taxpayers “up to £100 million over the next five years.”

As our sister site Wrexham.com has previously reported there is a £800m hole in local council budgets predicted over the next three years, if things do not change.

Energy costs and inflation means there is an in-year shortfall of over £250m.

Since that report many council leaders and the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) have confirmed the figures publicly.

During a media briefing Wrexham Council Leader Mark Pritchard said: “I have been involved in local politics for 20 years and this is the worst financial experience that I’ve ever had to deal with.”

“There’s a tsunami coming over the hill and unless there’s an intervention by Westminster and Cardiff, to fund local authorities, there’ll be devastation across the 22 authorities, no ifs or buts.”

Cllr Pritchard slammed the Welsh Government, stating: “I believe it is all about political choices, they have a decision to make on where they want to spend the money, and whether they want to work with local authorities across Wales and support us.”

“It is sheer madness in this extremely difficult time for all local authorities that the Welsh Government is progressing, and proposing to spend £32.5 million pound on 20 mile an hour zones across this country, sheer madness. That money should go into public services.”

“There is a time and a place for everything but now is not the time.”

Cllr Pritchard: “They are looking to increase the number of MSs, why spend money now on increasing the numbers – and the number of the support staff – it is estimated it could be between £12 and £20 million pounds, depending on the numbers.”

“They have brought in Corporate Joint Committees another bureaucracy between ourselves and the Welsh Government.

“I talked about choices and ministers have told us in these meetings they value the local authorities, well if you’re spending money in other areas, and not giving it to local authorities, I don’t believe that’s the case.

“I dread to think we could end up if the money isn’t forthcoming.”

Flintshire is one of eight areas in Wales “trialling” a reduction in the speed limit in residential areas and busy pedestrian streets, taking it down from 30mph to 20mph.

The Welsh Government launched the pilot on unclassified roads in Buckley, Mynydd Isa, Alltami and New Brighton in February as part of its plans to introduce the new national 20mph default speed limit.

However, the trial created a fierce backlash in Buckley, residents claim it has led to road rage incidents, as well as rising pollution and fuel costs.

There have been widespread calls for main arterial roads through the town to be returned to 30mph, after the blanket 20mph limit was imposed.

The Welsh Government said: “The evidence is clear, decreasing speed limits reduces collisions and saves lives.”

“Previous research has shown that there are 40% fewer collisions in areas with 20mph compared with 30mph.”

“In Wales, it has been estimated that with widespread introduction of 20mph, 6 to 10 lives would be saved and 1200 to 2000 casualties avoided each year.”

“The value of preventing these casualties is between £58 million to £94 million each year.”

“People living in communities where 20mph is already the default speed limit are positive about the change.”

