Crime prevention: North Wales Police are urging residents to keep windows, doors and sheds locked

Shed and outbuilding security: first steps

First off, check that your insurance covers the contents of your shed or outbuildings from theft.

Think like a thief

Take a look at your shed and consider how you would break in.

It’s worth having a good padlock on the door with no exposed screws. Pay attention to hinges, as these are sometimes easily removable.

If you have windows then these could be vulnerable unless they’re secured with wire mesh or grills. And keep it locked at all times.

Alarm it

Consider a battery-operated shed alarm. They look low key but they respond to movement or door contact with an extremely loud siren.

Lock it, hide it or mark it

Don’t give them the opportunity or the tools to commit a crime. Lock everything away securely. Tools can be locked inside a locker or box or secured with a chain.

Secure your bike to the ground or a lockable stand within a locked shed or garage.

Visit Sold Secure to search for ground anchors and other locks designed to fix to floors and walls.

It’s always worth draping an old sheet or blanket over the top of mowers or bikes to keep them covered from view.

Although it might sound like stating the obvious, never leave your garage or shed door unlocked if you’re not around.

Property marking your items is advisable and some tools can be painted with your name or postcode. Forensic marking is also an option.

The top five most common items stolen from sheds

Bikes Mowers Sports equipment Power tools Garden tools

