Crime prevention: North Wales Police are urging residents to keep windows, doors and sheds locked

North Wales Police have issued to residents not to leave an open invitation to thieves and make sure property is secured.
The latest North Wales Community Alert message from local police states:
“We are fast approaching that time of year when the dark nights are drawing in.”
“North Wales Police are urging residents to keep windows and doors locked and leave the lights on whenever they are out of the home.”
“Garden sheds can be an easy target so don’t forget to padlock that door!”
“And it’s all too easy to leave your car unlocked.”
“This is an open invitation for would be thieves.”
Keeping your shed or garage safe and secure
Many people don’t secure their shed or garage in the same way they do their homes – often using an easy-to-break lock or padlock to protect valuable contents such as a car, bike or lawnmower.
An opportunistic burglar will try a shed or garage first because they can find the tools they need to break into the main house.
Shed and outbuilding security: first steps
First off, check that your insurance covers the contents of your shed or outbuildings from theft.
Think like a thief
Take a look at your shed and consider how you would break in.
It’s worth having a good padlock on the door with no exposed screws. Pay attention to hinges, as these are sometimes easily removable.
If you have windows then these could be vulnerable unless they’re secured with wire mesh or grills. And keep it locked at all times.
Alarm it
Consider a battery-operated shed alarm. They look low key but they respond to movement or door contact with an extremely loud siren.
Lock it, hide it or mark it
Don’t give them the opportunity or the tools to commit a crime. Lock everything away securely. Tools can be locked inside a locker or box or secured with a chain.
Secure your bike to the ground or a lockable stand within a locked shed or garage.
Visit Sold Secure to search for ground anchors and other locks designed to fix to floors and walls.
It’s always worth draping an old sheet or blanket over the top of mowers or bikes to keep them covered from view.
Although it might sound like stating the obvious, never leave your garage or shed door unlocked if you’re not around.
Property marking your items is advisable and some tools can be painted with your name or postcode. Forensic marking is also an option.
The top five most common items stolen from sheds
- Bikes
- Mowers
- Sports equipment
- Power tools
- Garden tools
More advice on keeping your home safe can be found here: https://www.northwales.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/
https://www.onthemarket.com/content/make-house-burglar-proof-low-budget/
