Countess of Chester Hospital jumps 22 places in latest patient satisfaction Survey

Patients at the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust have reported significant improvements in their experiences compared to the previous year, according to the latest annual survey by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The survey, conducted in November 2023, revealed that the Trust was the fourth most improved among hospital Trusts in England, rising 22 places in the satisfaction rankings, from 57th to 35th.

A key highlight of the survey was the reduction in waiting times before admission. The Trust has made considerable progress in reducing elective care waiting times, with cancer services achieving particularly noteworthy success. Additionally, patients praised the Trust for better involving family members or carers in discharge discussions and ensuring consistent communication about treatment and care.

These positive developments are part of a broader improvement programme at the Trust, aimed at enhancing patient care and staff well-being. Sue Pemberton, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director of Nursing & Quality at the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, expressed satisfaction with the progress but acknowledged areas that still need attention.

“We are already seeing the impact of the improvements we are making and remain steadfast in our commitment to be an organisation that the local community can be proud of; one that people can rely on when they need it, with patients at the heart of everything we do,” Pemberton said.

However, the survey also highlighted ongoing challenges, particularly the time patients wait for a bed after arriving at the hospital, which reflects the continued pressures on A&Es across the country. Additionally, patients reported being disturbed at night by noise from other patients and staff.

In response, the Trust has initiated several changes this year, including measures to free up beds more quickly for A&E patients, which are not yet reflected in the latest survey results. The Trust is also expanding its food options, including offerings after 8 pm, and plans to make the Friends and Family Test feedback postcards more accessible to patients during their stay.

For more detailed survey results, visit the CQC website.