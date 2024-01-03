Countess of Chester Hospital expects “significant service disruption” as junior doctors in England begin six-day walkout

Junior doctors in England have begun the longest strike in the National Health Service's (NHS) history, starting a six-day walkout over ongoing pay disputes.

The industrial action, starting from 7 am on Wednesday, January 3, to 7 am on Tuesday, January 9, comes at one of the NHS's busiest times, with increased challenges posed by winter viruses and post-holiday healthcare demands.

The strikes are set to significantly impact almost all routine care, with consultants covering as the NHS prioritises urgent and emergency cases.

Industrial action occurs in the middle of the winter period when the NHS is already under significant pressure from factors such as seasonal illnesses including COVID and flu, and following the Christmas and New Year holidays, where many people mix socially, presenting a risk of spreading infections.

Most recent data show that the number of people in hospitals in England with the flu has jumped to an average of 942 each day last week – almost six times the number compared to the week before.

Countess of Chester Hospital

The Countess of Chester Hospital has said that the strike, "coming at the busiest time for the health service, significant service disruption is expected."

NHS Cheshire and Merseyside's Deputy Medical Director, Dr Fiona Lemmens, said: "The public's support during previous periods of industrial action has been invaluable, and we are immensely grateful to them for continuing to use NHS services appropriately during these times of pressure.

"Winter pressures are already impacting health and care services across Cheshire and Merseyside. The NHS has tried and tested plans in place to mitigate risks to patient safety and manage any disruption, including industrial action, but inevitably industrial action at this time of year will cause significant service disruption.

"You should still call 999 or go to A&E in an emergency when someone is seriously ill or injured, and their life is at risk. If you need urgent medical help and you're not sure where to go, use NHS 111 online to get assessed and directed to the right place for you.

"Hospitals across Cheshire and Merseyside are working extremely hard to ensure all patients who are fit to return home can do so safely. If you have a loved one who is ready to be discharged from hospital, you can help by helping to get them home as soon as practically possible."

NHS England National Medical Director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: "This January could be one of the most difficult starts to the year the NHS has ever faced.

Almost half of all hospital doctors are junior doctors.

They play a vital role in various hospital departments, including A&E, where they are involved in diagnosing patients, administering anaesthetics, writing prescriptions, and managing patient flow. Their absence is likely to significantly strain the already pressured health system.

The NHS has reassured the public that it will continue to deliver planned care in England, particularly for patients in dire clinical need.

People are being urged to attend their planned appointments unless contacted directly for rescheduling.

In emergencies, people are advised to call 999 or use NHS 111 online for guidance.

The Countess will be actively updating the public on service disruptions via their websites and social media channels.

More here: https://www.coch.nhs.uk/corporate-information/news/public-urged-to-use-nhs-111-ahead-of-new-year-doctor-strike.aspx

Junior doctors in Wales

Junior doctors in Wales have voted overwhelmingly for strike action in their fight for pay restoration.

Strike action will take place from 7am on the 15 January to 7am on the 18 January.

BMA Cymru Wales said, "The 72-hour full walkout could potentially see over 3,000 doctors with up to 11 years of experience out of medical school withdraw their labour from Welsh hospitals and GP surgeries across Wales in pursuit of a fairer deal for their service."

"The Welsh junior doctors committee made the decision to ballot members in August after being offered another below-inflation pay offer of 5% – the worst in the UK and 1% lower than recommended by the DDRB (the review body for Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration).

"The offer was put to the doctors just four months after the Welsh Government initially declared they would commit to the principle of pay restoration back in April 2023."

