Counterfeit Glen’s Vodka with toxic solvent found in UK

The UK Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued an urgent alert about counterfeit vodka labelled as Glen’s Vodka.

The fake vodka has been found to contain isopropyl alcohol, a toxic chemical that can cause serious health issues or even be fatal if consumed.

The FSA warned that the counterfeit bottles of Glen’s Vodka may have a strange smell and taste different from genuine vodka.

The alert specifically applies to 35cl bottles that lack a laser-etched lot code between the rear label and the base of the bottle, a key identifier for legitimate products.

The FSA has highlighted the serious dangers of consuming isopropyl alcohol, also known as isopropanol. “Products sampled were found to contain isopropyl alcohol, so they are unsafe,” the notice stated. “Isopropyl alcohol is an industrial solvent and is not intended for human consumption. Consumption of isopropyl alcohol can quickly lead to alcohol poisoning and in severe cases, death.”

Symptoms of isopropyl alcohol poisoning include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dizziness, respiratory depression, and, in extreme cases, coma and cardiovascular collapse.

The FSA advises anyone experiencing such symptoms after consuming vodka to seek immediate medical attention.

To help consumers and businesses identify the affected bottles, the FSA has provided specific guidelines. Authentic bottles of Glen’s Vodka should have a laser-etched lot code between the rear label and the base.

[Every genuine bottle of Glen’s vodka has a laser etched lotcode applied to the bottle between the rear label and the base of the bottle.]

If a bottle lacks this feature or has an unusually strong odor, it is advised not to consume the product.

Instead, consumers should store it safely and contact their local authority for further guidance.

The FSA has also issued a “Food Alert for Action” notice to local authorities, instructing them to inspect establishments in their areas for the counterfeit product and to raise awareness among businesses.

This measure is part of a broader effort to remove the dangerous items from circulation and prevent potential health hazards.

Consumers are encouraged to report any information on the manufacture or sale of counterfeit alcohol to the National Food Crime Unit via their confidential hotline at 0800 028 1180.