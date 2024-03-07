Controversial 140 house development in Buckley set to go back before councillors

Controversial plans to build up to 140 houses in Buckley are set to go back before councillors next week.

Proposals by Clwyd Alyn Housing to develop land on Well Street in the town were originally meant to be considered by Flintshire Council’s planning committee in November.

However, politicians chose to defer their decision due to concerns over road safety, flooding and potential contamination.

The scheme, which includes 56 affordable homes, is now set to be brought back to the committee after 235 objections were lodged against the proposals.

Despite a large amount of opposition, a senior official from the local authority has again recommended the application for approval.

It follows a warning by Flintshire’s chief planning officer Andrew Farrow that refusing permission would impact on the county’s ability to meet its housing supply requirements.



In a report, he said: “The committee deferred the determination of the application and requested further information with particular regard to drainage matters, including flooding issues and existing field drainage ditches, access and pedestrian safety, and land contamination.

“The report has been updated with regard to these matters with further information and clarification received from the applicant.

“This is one of a number of housing sites that are allocated in the adopted Local Development Plan where there is a need for them to begin to deliver the LDP housing requirement they contribute to.

“This requires them to gain planning approval, to enable developers to build and complete homes in accordance with the committed delivery rates in the LDP housing trajectory.

“Failure to achieve this will put pressure on the ability of the plan to maintain delivery levels which in turn will bring pressure for speculative development proposals to be submitted.”

The recommendation for approval has been made subject to the developer entering into a section 106 legal agreement.

The requirements would include a payment of £330,000 towards improvements to Southdown Community Primary School and £1,100 per house to upgrade a play area in Bistre.

During November’s meeting, councillors heard from one local resident who highlighted several issues with the site, including problems with flooding.

A statement was also read out from members of Buckley Town Council, raising concerns over the possible presence of phosphates in the soil due to past industrial works.

Community leaders also voiced fears over the impact of extra traffic on pedestrian safety.

The proposals will be reconsidered when the committee meets on Wednesday (March 13, 2024).

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

