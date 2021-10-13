Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 13th Oct 2021

Consultation over parking at Moel Famau launched

A consultation on proposals to introduce new parking restrictions within Moel Famau Country Park has been launched.

Denbighshire County Council is proposing to issue a Traffic Regulation Order to prohibit parking along Bwlch Pen Barras, adjacent to Moel Famau, to prevent congestion at the site.

Concerns have been raised that those not using the allotted car parks and parking on Bwlch Pen Barras are impacting the ability of emergency vehicles to access the area as well as causing problems for local residents and businesses.

Cllr Brian Jones, Denbighshire’s Lead Member for Waste, Transport and the Environment, said: “Moel Famau Country Park is an important destination within Denbighshire. The peak of Moel Famau is one of Denbighshire’s best-known hills and attracts thousands of visitors every year.

“Over recent years, inconsiderate and dangerous parking along Bwlch Pen Barras has caused problems for local residents and businesses, as well as required extensive use of Council and Police resources to manage.

“These problems have been exacerbated at peak times including on bank holidays, in favourable weather and more recently as a result of changed travelling and holidaying habits due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Council is keen to ensure the issues are addressed and that local residents and businesses feel safe and that visitors can safely enjoy the Country Park.”

The proposal is one of a number of measures the Council and the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley AONB are taking to help alleviate congestion at Moel Famau which has included creating an additional 50 car parking spaces at the site.

The proposed Traffic Regulation Order has been developed following discussions with local residents and in consultation with local councillors and North Wales Police.

If approved the Traffic Regulation Order would introduce prohibitions for parking adjacent to Moel Famau with a ‘no waiting at any time restriction’ along a 3.1km length of Bwlch Pen Barras on both sides of the road and on one un-named side road.

Residents are able to view and comment on the proposed Traffic Regulation Order at https://countyconversation.denbighshire.gov.uk/project/627



