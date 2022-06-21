Consultation opens on plans for 11 unit ‘District Centre’ with convenience store and medical practice in Sealand

A consultation period has got underway on detailed plans for a ‘District Centre’ with multiple shops including a convenience store and a medical practice at the huge Airfields site in Sealand.

Flintshire Council granted permission in January 2013 for a major retail and commercial park, as well as more than 700 new homes, on the former RAF Sealand base south camp.

The leisure and retail part of the Airfields development has been divided into four plots, the detailed plans and consultation relate to plot 2A.

No firm plans have been submitted for the other three plots however a marketing brochure for the site suggests varying uses including, ‘a pub/restaurant, drive thru units, hotel, forecourts (petrol station) and motor trade.”

Recent documents submitted on behalf of Crag Hill Estates Ltd suggest the new District Centre could bring around 140 new jobs in retail, hospitality and health services.

The main block of the District Centre will see 11 retail units built consisting of shops, food and drink outlets including takeaways a medical practice or day nursery.

A twelfth stand-alone unit opposite the main block has been earmarked for a ‘drive-to restaurant/café’.

The units vary in size, the largest, Unit 11 has been allocated for ‘medical use,’ unit 1 is “likely” to be occupied by a food store, at 4,000sq ft, it is the size of a typical Co-op or Tesco Express type store.

The larger units have been “identified for specific occupiers who must remain confidential for the time being,” the planning statement says.

The proposed units are to be grouped around a central car park which will provide 137 vehicle parking space including 11 accessible spaces, 5 parent and child spaces and 8 electric vehicle charging spaces. There are 38 bicycle parking spaces and 8 motorcycle spaces.

“The site along with adjoining plots has been the subject of site enabling works comprising ground remediation, earthworks to create development platforms, and provision of access roads and drainage infrastructure.”

“The site has been cleared and is currently vacant awaiting development.” A planning statement says.

A cover letter accompanying the application says that: “given the good progress being made on the residential and employment developments on the Airfields site, it is timely to bring forward the delivery of the District Centre to provide retail, food and drink and health facilities for local residents and workers.”

“It is necessary for there to be a degree in flexibility as to which of the proposed units are used for which Use Classes, so as to maximise market interest from prospective occupiers.”

“Nevertheless, there will be an appropriate balance between retail and food and drink uses. The larger Unit 1 is likely to be occupied by a food convenience store, Unit 11 by a medical centre and Unit 12 by a drive-to restaurant/café.”

“The proposed new District Centre, with its combination of retail and health facilities and its sustainable location alongside a new strategic development area, meets all of these Planning Policy Wales criteria.”

The planning statement concludes: “This reserved matters application by Crag Hill Estates Ltd will make a significant contribution to the Airfields and Northern Gateway development concept by delivering a Local Centre comprising convenience retail, food and drink and health facilities to serve this growing strategic development area.”

“It has been formulated to respond to market demand although flexibility is required to allow prospective occupiers to exercise their preferences for specific units in the scheme.”

Sealand Councillor Christine Jones said the plans were “really positive and I will certainly be fighting to encourage a Doctor to come to Sealand and Garden City. I work closely with the Health Board, so will do my best to get a positive response.”

To add a comment to the application you can do it here https://planning.agileapplications.co.uk/flintshire/application-details/62989