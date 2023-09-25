Connah’s Quay teen’s charity netball tournament raises over £1,200 for mental health charity
A fourteen-year-old Connah’s Quay High School pupil successfully hosted a charity netball tournament on Sunday, raising over £1200 for the mental health charity, MIND.
Izzy Lancelott, a U15’s Chester Netball Club player and weekly umpire for L4Y (Leagues 4 You), knows firsthand the positive impact sports have on mental well-being.
Izzy’s charity netball event attracted ten teams from Connah’s Quay, Holywell, Chester, Ellesmere Port, Wrexham, and Llangollen.
Brightened by a glow-up neon theme, turnout to support her was “amazing,” Mum Chelle said.
Izzy’s fundraising endeavour garnered backing from the local communities and companies.
Flintshire Councillor David Richardson covered all court hire fees at Deeside College.
Businesses including DM Scaffolding, Willis Cleaning, and Jane and Phil’s Ice Cream, amongst others, contributed by covering running costs and providing raffle donations.
Morrisons supermarket donated bottled water, and numerous individual money donations from community members, friends, and family assisted in running the tournament.
Izzy’s mum said, “Izzy chose MIND, drawing inspiration from her own experiences.”
“She truly believes in the positive mental boost gained from playing sports or simply exercising.”
“She sees firsthand the joy and the strong friendships born out of teamwork, which not only enhance self-esteem and confidence but also contribute to physical health and fitness.”
Chelle said: Izzy has been encouraged by “the overwhelming support and success, Izzy has been asked to turn this into an annual event.”
“Each year, she will select a different charity that has strong ties to netball or sports in general. We see the incredible potential for this event to grow bigger year by year.”
Sunday’s tournament raised £1203.50 which Izzy is hoping to double with match funding. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
