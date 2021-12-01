Connah’s Quay Nomads backing for Shelter Cymru’s #NoHomeKit campaign

Connah’s Quay Nomads will join other clubs across the JD Cymru Leagues in showing support for the national #NoHomeKit campaign taking place across England and Wales.

Shelter Cymru are asking clubs and fans in Wales to ‘ditch their home shirt’ for their games over the festive period to raise awareness of the housing emergency.

JD Cymru Premier clubs will show their support for the campaign in their Boxing Day fixtures, while JD Cymru North and JD Cymru South clubs will also back the initiative over the course of the festive period.

This will see The Nomads wear the away black kit in our Boxing Day fixture with Flint, whilst the Silkmen will opt for their change neon kit.

Homelessness, and the housing crisis in general, is reaching a critical point; one in three people in Wales have been affected by the housing emergency.

Football is seen as a powerful ally in the fight to end the housing emergency and Shelter Cymru is actively encouraging as many clubs in Wales as possible to get involved with #NoHomeKit campaign.”

There has been support for the campaign from a number of English Football League clubs as well as the National League, Southern, Isthmian and Northern Premier League in England.

The unique connection clubs throughout the country have to their communities will help Shelter Cymru’s goals as an organisation and the idea of ‘home’ on which this campaign is based.

Kerys Sheppard, Head of Fundraising at Shelter Cymru, said: “We’re thrilled that the JD Cymru Leagues is officially backing the No Home Kit campaign. We hope their support encourages even more people to come on board to help us raise awareness of homelessness this Christmas.”

“No Home Kit is a simple idea that anyone can get involved with to help make a difference. We’re just asking the football community to unite for the festive round of fixtures by swapping their team’s ‘home’ colours for their away or third kit as a powerful act of solidarity for people without a home.”

“More than 1500 children in Wales will be without a home this Christmas and, sadly, many more individuals and families are at risk of losing their homes with a tough winter ahead.”

“We hope as many clubs, players and fans as possible continue to join #NoHomeKit so we can harness the unifying power of football and do something special to help those facing and experiencing homelessness in Wales.”

Sadly the English Premier League has refused a request from its clubs to participate.