Connah’s Quay bin bag dumpers hit with £300 Fixed Penalty Notice

Two people who disposed of multiple black sacks in the Connah's Quay area have been issued with Fixed Penalty Notices (FPN) of £300.

This successful investigation was carried out by Flintshire County Council's enforcement officers following the receipt of CCTV footage, which was captured in an alleyway where the fly tipping took place.

Councillor Dave Hughes, Cabinet Member for Streetscene and the Regional Transport Strategy, commented on the matter, stating: "This is another excellent result for the Council in an area where waste keeps being dumped on the street with no regard for the local community or environment."

"Fly tipping is never acceptable, and it is a serious criminal offence, as it can cause serious pollution to the environment, be a risk to human health, and can harm wildlife and farm animals, as well as needlessly diverting teams away from essential public services and incurring unnecessary costs."

New figures released by the Welsh Government show that the number of fly-tipping incidents in Flintshire has increased by 61% in the past year.

The data reveals that from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023, Flintshire recorded 1,592 fly-tipping incidents, marking the highest count since the Welsh Government, local authorities, and other agencies started tracking fly-tipping in Wales in 2006.

Fixed Penalty Notice

When an offence is committed, and there is enough evidence to prosecute the offender, a Fixed Penalty Notice can be issued, which doesn't carry a criminal record providing it is paid within the specified timescale.

However, if the offender fails to pay, or chooses not to pay, the council will pursue prosecution in court. If found guilty of the offence, it is likely that the fine will be much higher than the initial FPN, and the offender will then have a criminal record.

The council also highlighted the responsibilities of residents in waste disposal. Unknowingly passing waste to someone who then dumps it unlawfully could lead to prosecution for duty of care offences.

The council urges residents to use their doorstep recycling and waste collection service or visit one of the five household recycling centres (HRCs).

For larger items, residents are advised to use the bulky waste collection service or hire a licensed waste disposal contractor.

How to Report Fly Tipping

Residents are encouraged to report suspected fly tipping. When witnessing such an act, it is helpful to note details like the date, time, description of individuals involved, and details of any vehicles. The council inspects the dumped materials, arranges removal, collects evidence, and interviews suspects.

Reports of fly tipping can be made using the council's online 'Report It' form or by calling 01352 701234. Witnesses may be asked to provide a written statement about their observations.

This proactive approach by Flintshire County Council reflects its commitment to maintaining a clean and safe environment for its residents, reinforcing the importance of legal compliance and community responsibility in waste management.

Further information can be found here.

