Connah’s Nomads draw Armenian Champions Alashkert in Champions League first qualifying round

Connah’s Quay Nomads will face Alashkert of Armenia in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

The Nomads will be home in the first leg of the tie, that will be played on 6/7 July at Park Avenue, Aberystwyth, with the second leg being played a week later in Armenia on 13/14 July.

Winners advance to the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round (draw at 11:00 on Wednesday); all losing sides progress to the UEFA Europa Conference League Champions Path second qualifying round (draw at 12:30 on Wednesday).

Football Club Alashkert was founded in 1990 in the town of Martuni of Gegharkunik Province.

In 1992, the team played in the Premier League representing Martuni and using the City Stadium of the town as their home venue.

However, at the end of the season the team finished last in the table, being relegated to the First League. As a result, the club withdrew from the competition.

In 1998, FC Alashkert returned to professional football and participated in the First League finishing the table in 6th position.

In 1999, they did not participate in the First League competition and later in early 2000, the club was dissolved.

In late 2011, FC Alashkert were re-founded by Bagrat Navoyan; a businessman native of Martuni.

They entered the 2012–13 Armenian First League competition and won the championship, booking their position in the Armenian Premier League for the 2013–14 season. In 2012–2013, the team was managed by the former Armenian player Albert Sarkisyan and later by former footballer Sergey Erzrumyan.

In February 2013, the club purchased the Nairi Stadium in Yerevan, to become the official venue of their home games.

As a result, the club was officially relocated from Martuni to Yerevan starting from the 2013–14 season.

Alashkert first qualified for the Europa League 2015–16 qualification round 1, after gaining 4th place in the Armenian Premier League 2014–2015.

Thanks to Wikipedia for the above details.

[Photo: Connah’s Quay Nomads/Twitter]