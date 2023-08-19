Concern grows for missing Connah’s Quay man last seen in Chester
Police are appealing for information from the public to help to locate a missing man who was last seen in Chester.
Brian Hughes resides in the Connah’s Quay area of North Wales, but he was last seen leaving the Countess of Chester Hospital at 6.10am on Thursday 17 August.
The 44-year-old is described as white, around 6’ tall, of slim build and with a shaved head.
He was last seen wearing a black/grey sweatshirt, black jogging bottoms, black Adidas trainers and a black baseball cap with silver Nike tick.
Officers are urging anyone who sees Brian or has any information regarding his whereabouts to come forward.
Inspector Marc Dolbear said:
“Enquiries to locate Brian have been ongoing since his disappearance on Thursday, so far to no avail, and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
“I urge anyone who thinks that they may have seen Brian or has any information in relation to his whereabouts, to get in touch with us.
“The same goes for anyone with any video or dashcam footage which may aid our investigation.
“I would also like to appeal directly to Brian, please call us and let us know that you are OK, your family are worried about you and want you home.”
Anyone with information or footage that may help officers find Brian is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary immediately on 101, quoting IML 1622749.
