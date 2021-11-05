Community garden could be created at Flint Library to boost mental health

A community garden could be created at a library in Flintshire to help people improve their mental health.

Aura Leisure and Libraries, which runs services on behalf of Flintshire Council, has submitted plans to transform a disused area of land next to Flint Library.

It forms part of wider proposals which resulted in the establishment of a wellbeing hub at the library on Church Street.

If approved, the outdoor space would be used to host a number of activities, including growing produce to be cooked at a community kitchen.

In a planning statement, agents acting on behalf of the non-profit organisation said: “The scheme will greatly improve what is an unsightly underused area of land within the town centre.

“The community garden is integral to the developing activity of Flint Library Wellbeing Hub.

“Aura Leisure and Libraries are working in partnership with North East Wales Mind and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to provide a variety of wellbeing support and activities in a non-clinical setting to help boost local residents’ mental health and wellbeing and prevent them from reaching crisis point.

“There will be a varied activity programme for local people, making use of this new outdoor space, which will aim to be wide ranging and diverse.”

Aura previously carried out a consultation to seek public views on how the area should be used and received a positive response to the idea of a “safe space” to aid residents’ wellbeing.

The proposals follow the recent refurbishment of the inside of the library building.

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the council’s website with a decision expected at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).