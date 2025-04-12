Community clean-up marks Northgate Arena works

A team of volunteers from Read Construction and Brio Leisure took to the streets of Chester this week for a joint community litter pick.

Sixteen staff members from the two organisations spent Wednesday afternoon cleaning areas around Victoria Road and St. Anne Street, collecting 20 bags of waste including cans, plastic wrappers, and cigarette ends.

The effort was part of the national Great British Spring Clean campaign and coincides with ongoing refurbishment works at Brio’s Northgate Arena, which Read Construction is delivering. The redevelopment is expected to be completed by spring 2026.

Kasia Williamson, Improvement and Engagement Manager at Read Construction, said: “We always want to leave a positive mark wherever we work. The British Spring Clean is a great way to say thanks and do our bit to help improve the local area.”

Both organisations say wellbeing was another key motivator behind the litter pick, with the initiative offering staff the chance to stay active and engaged.

“Encouraging our teams to get outside, stretch their legs, and do something different is a great way to unwind while making a difference,” Williamson added.

Although Brio’s Northgate site remains open to customers during the upgrade, the collaboration marked a first for the leisure provider’s community efforts.

“This is the first time we’ve had a team join us on our litter picks, so it’s great to build on the strong relationship we already have,” Williamson said.

A spokesperson for Brio Leisure added: “We had a wonderful afternoon collaborating with Read, chatting with locals, and making a positive impact in our community.”