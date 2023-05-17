Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 17th May 2023

Comedy highlights at Theatr Clwyd and William Aston Hall

This summer, Mold’s Theatr Clwyd and William Aston Hall in Wrexham are set to host a comedy extravaganza, promising a line-up of top-tier talent that caters to all comedic tastes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With a host of renowned comedians, audiences are advised to book early to secure their seats. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Theatr Clwyd’s Comedy Club, a staple in the calendar, is set to take place on 22 May and 7 June. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For just £10, audiences will be treated to performances from some of the best comedians on the circuit, including Rob Rouse, Nina Gilligan, Simon Lomas, Dan Tiernan, Dana Alexander, Cerys Nelmes, Sully O’Sullivan, and Jenny Hart. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This season, Theatr Clwyd is also launching Clwb Comedi Cymraeg, a showcase of the most talented Welsh language comedians. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Scheduled for 26 June and 7 September, the line-up features Dan Thomas, Beth Jones, Steffan Alun, Josh Pennar, Eleri Morgan, Al Parr, Steffan Evans, and Dan Thomas. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival is a renowned platform for comedy, but for those unable to attend this year, Theatr Clwyd is bringing some of the festival’s highlights to its stage. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Brennan Reece and Harry Stachini will perform on 17 July, followed by Ignacio Lopez and Louise Young on 23 July. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

After a hiatus of 21 years and 224 days, Hal Cruttenden is returning to the stage with a one-night-only performance at Theatr Mix on 1 July. His new show promises to be a hilarious exploration of his return to single life. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Over at William Aston Hall, the comedy continues with a line-up of acts that includes Jason Byrne, Gary Delaney, and Ed Byrne. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jason Byrne’s new show, The Ironic Bionic Man, is set for 1 October, while Gary Delaney will present Gary In Punderland on 14 November. Ed Byrne’s show, Tragedy Plus Time, will take place on 17 November. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Comedy Club will also make its way to William Aston Hall on 26 November, featuring a line-up of top comedians including Nick Helm, Amy Gledhill, Josh Pugh, Brennan Reece, and Seeta Wrightson. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more information or to book tickets, visit Theatr Clwyd’s website or call 01352 344101. For shows at William Aston Hall, visit their website or call the Theatr Clwyd box office. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

