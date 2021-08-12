Coleg Cambria on hand to support pupils receiving their GCSE results

Coleg Cambria will be on hand to support pupils receiving their GCSE results.

Staff are available today (Thursday) and Friday for anyone worried about their grades, and to showcase the wide range of courses and vocational qualifications available at the college’s sites in Wrexham, Deeside, Northop and Llysfasi.

They will also be free to discuss new applications, exams queries, opportunities for anyone who did not get the marks they had hoped for, and any other issues.

Principal Sue Price said they are looking forward to welcoming new students in September.

“We have so many opportunities for people of all ages, from A Levels to a wide selection of technical, work-based learning programmes, apprenticeships and more,” she said.

“Most importantly, we are ready to speak to anyone who wants to discuss their future – whether they are planning to attend Cambria or looking at other options.”

Chief Executive Yana Williams added: “We have an amazing team of lecturers and support staff here who can help you on the road to your future career.

“Like last year, we appreciate the challenges faced by all pupils, not just academically but socially and in trying to balance the pressures of learning from home, isolation and other factors brought on by the pandemic.

“We are here for you and look forward to supporting those who join us for the next academic year.”

As well as taking calls there will be a live chat facility and learners and their families can keep up to date with the latest news and information via the college website and social media channels.

For more information, visit the website www.cambria.ac.uk or call 0300 30 30 007.