Posted: Wed 11th Sep 2024

Co-opted Members Sought for North Wales Police Panel

The North Wales Police and Crime Panel (PCP) is looking to appoint committed individuals as co-opted members to serve from 1 November 2024 to 31 October 2028.

These appointments will play a key role in scrutinising and supporting the work of the Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales.

Panel members hold a significant responsibility in ensuring that the police commissioner’s actions and decisions are in the best interest of the community.

The role requires high standards of personal integrity, respect for others, and a strong commitment to the public service values that underpin policing and justice.

Applications are open to individuals with an interest in community safety, policing, and criminal justice.

The PCP is keen to reflect the diversity of North Wales, encouraging applications from all sections of the community.

Successful candidates will need to attend at least five in-person meetings each year, which are currently held in Bodlondeb, Conwy, during normal working hours.

In addition to providing critical oversight, co-opted members will be remunerated in line with the PCP’s arrangements.

Those interested can find further details on the official website www.nwpcp.org.uk, or by contacting the panel directly via phone or email.

The closing date for applications is 27 September 2024, with interviews scheduled for 17 October 2024 in Bodlondeb, Conwy.

