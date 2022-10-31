Co-op to give staff paid time off for fertility treatments

Co-op is introducing a new policy which will give all staff the opportunity to take paid time off for fertility treatments.

The policy will provide paid time off for staff if they’re undergoing treatment themselves, including if they are a surrogate.

“The time off is flexible and unrestricted as we don’t assume to know what people will need.” Co-op said.

The policy is also being extended to partners accompanying those going to appointments for fertility treatment with paid leave for up to ten appointments per cycle for up to three cycles of fertility treatment.

Co-op says the commitment is part of its aim to “create a truly inclusive workplace and deliver a fairer world for colleagues, provides flexible unrestricted paid time off for colleagues to attend medical appointments whilst undergoing fertility treatment, including colleagues using a surrogate.”

“Importantly it also recognises the need for support, with paid time off for colleagues whose partners are undergoing fertility treatment, to enable colleagues to support their partner through treatment, regardless of how long they have worked for Co-op or the number of hours they work.” The retailer said.

Shirine Khoury-Haq, Chief Executive of the Co-op, said: “It’s incredibly difficult to navigate through fertility treatment while balancing work and the wider impact it has on your life. Sadly, in some cases, there is also the need to manage the physical and emotional impact of failed cycles and even pregnancy loss.”

“The decision to discuss this with your employer is an incredibly difficult and personal one. However, by creating a supportive environment companies can go a long way in opening the conversation with colleagues and easing the stress that people in this situation often feel.”

“Having gone through all of this myself, I felt very lucky to be in a supportive professional environment; however, this isn’t always the case for so many people. I feel very proud that the Co-op is leading the way on launching a fertility policy and supporting our colleagues at a time when they need it most.”

Co-op said it is making the policy publicly available to “not only help its own colleagues get the support they need, but to also encourage other companies to introduce dedicated fertility treatment polices to ensure people across the UK workforce receive adequate support with fertility.”

Claire Ingle, Co-Founder of Fertility Matters at Work comments: “It is inspiring when organisations such as the Co-op recognise the need to support conversations such as this one. and we often find it is often personal struggles that become the motivator to do so as outlined by Shirine, the CEO.”

“Policies are a great starting point to get the ball rolling and signal to people in the organisation that their struggles are valid but there is more we can do to see significant cultural change in this arena to really make a difference for those who are faced with fertility struggles.”

