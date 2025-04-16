Clean energy projects in Flintshire praised by Welsh Secretary

Two major Flintshire-based projects aimed at cutting carbon emissions and growing the local economy have been spotlighted by the UK Government as examples of innovation driving the country’s green future.

The Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens, visited the region to meet key employers and hear how north Wales is contributing to the UK’s Plan for Change, a programme focused on clean energy and raising living standards.

During the visit, the minister was shown progress on a pioneering Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project at Heidelberg Materials’ cement works in Padeswood, near Mold.

The company has secured planning permission for a £600 million facility that will capture up to 800,000 tonnes of CO₂ a year, while creating around 50 new jobs.

At Enfinium’s Parc Adfer energy-from-waste facility in Deeside, the company shared plans for a £200 million CCS investment that would make the site the largest carbon removal project in Wales.

The plant already processes non-recyclable waste to generate energy, and the new technology would allow it to remove up to 125,000 tonnes of carbon annually from organic waste.

Jo Stevens praised both initiatives, saying:

“It’s fantastic to see north Wales at the forefront of plans for Carbon Capture and Storage. It’s a technology that has huge potential for helping us achieve our net zero ambitions. As part of our Plan for Change, we want to encourage innovation and investment like that being shown by these North Wales companies, bringing economic growth as well as the well-paid secure jobs of the future.”

Simon Willis, CEO of Heidelberg Materials UK, said the Padeswood site could play a vital role in producing low-carbon building materials for projects across the UK:

“Our CCS project would bring significant investment and opportunity to the region, boosting the north Wales economy and securing the long-term future of hundreds of skilled jobs.”

Mike Maudsley, CEO of Enfinium, added:

“Installing carbon capture at Parc Adfer will not only decarbonise Wales’s unrecyclable waste, but it will also transform the site into the largest carbon removal project in Wales.”

Both projects align with the UK Government’s broader climate targets and ambition to develop green industries across the country, particularly in regions like north Wales where existing infrastructure and industrial skills offer clear opportunities for growth.