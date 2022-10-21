Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 21st Oct 2022

City of Chester set for by-election after MP Chris Matheson resigns following “Serious Sexual Misconduct” findings

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Chester MP Chris Matheson has resigned following an investigation by a Parliamentary watchdog into allegations of “serious sexual misconduct.”

The Independent Expert Panel (IEP) has today published a report recommending that the Labour MP should be suspended for breaching Parliament’s Sexual Misconduct Policy.

But Matheson has chosen to step down as an MP which will trigger a by-election in Chester.

A Labour spokesperson said they had immediately suspended Matheson from the party following the investigation, saying: “We will now select a candidate that the people of Chester can be proud to vote for.”

In a statement, Chris Matheson said:

I have today, with great sadness, tendered my resignation as Member of Parliament for the City of Chester.

This follows publication of a report which had found me guilty of sexual misconduct.

From the start I accepted I had committed a minor breach of the code and had hoped that an honest and open approach would stand me in a fair light.

This has proven not to be the case and I am dismayed that I have been found guilty of several allegations that I know to be untrue.

Indeed my insistence on what I know to be true – that I had no sexual motivation in this matter – was held against me as a refusal to accept my guilt, and caused an increased sanction which I felt was disproportionate.

Despite provable factual inaccuracies in the sanctions report, my appeal against sanction was not even considered, for the same reason.

Therefore, I faced a suspension from the House of four weeks. Whilst I believe that this is an excessive and unfair penalty, I cannot challenge the process further.

I believe that the honourable and right thing to do now is to resign my seat and seek to rebuild my life elsewhere. I would ask for privacy for my family.

This matter has also caused a great toll on my health, requiring my hospitalisation, and I ask that my privacy is respected while I recover.

I will forever be grateful to my constituency, and my party, for giving me the honour to serve, and I apologise to the people of Chester, and to the House of Commons, for the disrepute I have brought. I once again apologise to the complainant in my case, for the hurt I have caused.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards upheld two allegations of sexual misconduct against Mr Matheson by a former junior member of his staff made under Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).

One allegation is that in 2019 Matheson invited the female staff member to take a private trip to Gibraltar with him.

The Commissioner found that the invitation “was sexually motivated, unwanted, and had placed the complainant under pressure and intimidated her.”

The other allegation is that during a work-related corporate event held outside the Parliamentary estate; the Chester MP “linked arms with her; made personal comments about her appearance while looking at her suggestively; made her hold his hand as they left and insisted on accompanying her to her bus stop; and once there invited her back to his flat, kissed her twice on the forehead and attempted to kiss her on the mouth.

The Commissioner also concluded that several further incidents complained of by the complainant were breaches of the Behaviour Code, but, as she was not satisfied that they constituted “conduct of a sexual nature”, that they were not breaches of the Sexual Misconduct Policy.

The Commissioner concluded that these were all unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances.”

“Mr Matheson did not appeal the Commissioner’s decision, but has nevertheless contested some of her findings during the process for determining sanction. ” The IEP said.

Read Next

  • Updated: City of Chester set for by-election after MP Chris Matheson resigns following “Serious Sexual Misconduct” findings
  • Warning to tenants over bogus contractors claiming to be from Flintshire Council housing repairs
  • A494 Deeside slip road closed due ‘urgent’ drainage investigation works
  • Plans to convert former Connah’s Quay pub into flats backed for approval despite fears over anti-social behaviour

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Updated: City of Chester set for by-election after MP Chris Matheson resigns following “Serious Sexual Misconduct” findings

    News

    Warning to tenants over bogus contractors claiming to be from Flintshire Council housing repairs

    News

    A494 Deeside slip road closed due ‘urgent’ drainage investigation works

    News

    Plans to convert former Connah’s Quay pub into flats backed for approval despite fears over anti-social behaviour

    News

    Flintshire charity to cook Christmas dinner for 100 people who would otherwise be alone

    News

    HM Coastguard launches film to highlight the hidden dangers of the coast ahead of half term

    News

    Families claiming tax credits to receive second Cost of Living Payment

    News

    Llandudno-based Cambrian Rally set to provide a fitting finale to the BRC season

    News

    Liz Truss resigns: who is in and who is out in the race to replace her?

    News




    Read 455,332 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn