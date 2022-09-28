Cinnamon Trust needs dog walking volunteers in Connah’s Quay

The Cinnamon Trust needs additional volunteers in Connah’s Quay to help walk dogs.

The charity helps people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness by offering free pet care.

It has a network of 18,000 volunteers who “hold hands” with owners to provide vital loving care for their pets.

The trust is only specialist national charity for people in their last years and their much loved, much-needed companion animals.

A spokesperson for the Cinnamon Trust said: “We are looking for dog walking volunteers to support a resident of Connahs Quay and their friendly dog who would love some walks.”

“Many elderly or ill pet owners worry about their ability to provide proper care for their animals and start looking to rehome what may be their only companion.”

“This is where our national network of dedicated volunteers step in to offer support enabling them to stay together.”

“We’ll walk the dog for a housebound owner, we’ll foster pets when owners need hospital or hospice care, and even clean out the bird cage or litter trays.”

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can download a registration form from www.cinnamon.org.uk or email appeals@cinnamon.org.uk

“If you would like to have a more in-depth chat about becoming a volunteer, please call us during office hours (Monday-Friday 9am-5pm) on 01736 758 701, or you can check out our website www.cinnamon.org.uk for more details.” The spokesperson said.

