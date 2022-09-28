Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 28th Sep 2022

Cinnamon Trust needs dog walking volunteers in Connah’s Quay

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

The Cinnamon Trust needs additional volunteers in Connah’s Quay to help walk dogs.

The charity helps people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness by offering free pet care.

It has a network of 18,000 volunteers who “hold hands” with owners to provide vital loving care for their pets.

The trust is only specialist national charity for people in their last years and their much loved, much-needed companion animals.

A spokesperson for the Cinnamon Trust said: “We are looking for dog walking volunteers to support a resident of Connahs Quay and their friendly dog who would love some walks.”

“Many elderly or ill pet owners worry about their ability to provide proper care for their animals and start looking to rehome what may be their only companion.”

“This is where our national network of dedicated volunteers step in to offer support enabling them to stay together.”

“We’ll walk the dog for a housebound owner, we’ll foster pets when owners need hospital or hospice care, and even clean out the bird cage or litter trays.”

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can download a registration form from www.cinnamon.org.uk or email appeals@cinnamon.org.uk 

“If you would like to have a more in-depth chat about becoming a volunteer, please call us during office hours (Monday-Friday 9am-5pm) on 01736 758 701, or you can check out our website www.cinnamon.org.uk  for more details.” The spokesperson said. 

Read Next

  • Emotional reunion after TV investigation finds long lost Flintshire family
  • Chester’s Storyhouse presents special season of chilling cult classics and horror favourites
  • Survey of NHS leaders in Wales highlights crisis in social care workforce impacting on patient care and safety
  • Critical care doctor urges North Wales public to get flu vaccine this winter

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Emotional reunion after TV investigation finds long lost Flintshire family

    News

    Chester’s Storyhouse presents special season of chilling cult classics and horror favourites

    News

    Survey of NHS leaders in Wales highlights crisis in social care workforce impacting on patient care and safety

    News

    Critical care doctor urges North Wales public to get flu vaccine this winter

    News

    Campaign launched to show how 870 mile Wales Coastal Path can be accessed by train

    News

    Prospective Ysgol Treffynnon Head Student attends service in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

    News

    Delayed kick-off: FIFA-loving gamers to spend over 90 minutes waiting for new release to download

    News

    Sharp rise in demand for occupational therapy in children’s services

    News

    Need to do a tax return for the first time? Tell HMRC by 5 October

    News




    Read 393,331 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn