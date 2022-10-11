Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 11th Oct 2022

Updated: Tue 11th Oct

Chester Zoo to give away 5,000 FREE tickets to charities and community groups

5,000 free tickets to visit Chester Zoo have been released for charities, not-for-profits and community groups in the UK.

The conservation zoo’s Charity Connections Scheme will see 5,000 people from a range of low-come groups visit the zoo, for free, and learn about its mission to prevent extinction.

Tickets are available to a range of charities, not-for-profit organisations and community groups that help support people who may have faced barriers to visiting the zoo previously.

Conservationists say that the scheme will help connect people from all walks of life with the natural world.

 Nicola Buckley, Conservation Education & Engagement Manager at Chester Zoo, said:

 “We’re delighted to launch our Charity Connections Scheme and encourage charities, not-for-profits or community groups that help support people who face barriers in their life, which may have previously stopped them from visiting our fantastic zoo, to apply for free tickets.

 “If your organisation works with young people, those with additional needs or disabilities, minority ethnic groups or low-income families with financial difficulties, we want to connect those people with nature, too.

 “By visiting our 128 acre zoo and the 27,000 highly threatened animals that call it home, we want people to feel empowered to live sustainably in their own lives while learning all about our efforts to prevent extinction.”

Each organisation or community group can apply for up to 150 free tickets by completing an application form on the zoo’s website. Applications will close on 31 October and tickets will be allocated to those who are eligible on a first come first served basis.

Find out more and apply for tickets here: www.chesterzoo.org/corporate-information/corporate-social-responsibility

