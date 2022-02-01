Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 1st Feb 2022

Chester Zoo is releasing tens of thousands free tickets to school children

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Chester Zoo is giving away 30,000 free tickets to schools in a bid to inspire a new generation of young conservationists.

Students from nursery, primary and secondary schools and colleges are invited to explore conservation up close at the charity’s 128-acre zoological gardens, as part of an organised educational visit designed to spark a passion for saving species.

Conservation education experts from the zoo are especially keen for the tickets to help schools in disadvantaged areas.

The scheme is in support of the charity’s continued efforts to prevent extinction – with educators keen to highlight the vital role that young people have to play in creating a more sustainable future for people and wildlife.

Staff at the wildlife charity are leading calls for educational reform and are championing a move to see conservation education, including issues such as climate change and sustainability, embedded into the curriculum nationwide, having already seen it work successfully in the north west of England.

Charlotte Smith, Director of Conservation Education and Engagement at Chester Zoo, said:

 “With so many species threatened with extinction, it’s crucial now, more than ever, that we all play our part in creating a more sustainable future. Learning about animals with our educational experts in the amazing setting of our zoological gardens can create a lifelong connection to nature, inspiring young people to take action and make a difference to the future of our planet.

 “Children and young people have experienced so much disruption during the last couple of years and it’s important that they have opportunities spend time in nature, which has a whole host of mental and physical benefits.

 “With an increase in young people’s awareness and desire to be involved in conservation, zoos and schools play an important role in giving them the skills and knowledge to protect the incredible biodiversity of our planet.”

 The initiative, which has been running since 2017 and sees tens of thousands of children visit the zoo free of charge, is open to nurseries, schools and colleges which haven’t received free tickets to Chester Zoo within the last three years.

Visits are available on weekdays between 1 November 2022 and 28 February 2023, during the Cheshire West and Chester region term time. Home educators are eligible to apply as a group through a Home Educators’ Network.

To apply, download an application form and send it to learning@chesterzoo.org by 28 February 2022.

A range of in-zoo workshops are available at an extra cost and free post-visit learning resources are also available for schools at www.chesterzoo.org/education



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Flintshire photographer’s stunning bride shot shortlisted for a prestigious ‘Image of the Year’ award

News

The Da Vinci Code – Stage adaptation of Dan Brown’s best seller comes to Theatr Clwyd

News

Winter Fuel Support Scheme payment in Wales doubled to £200 as the cost-of-living crisis intensifies

News

Longer school day trial gets under way in Wales but union says ‘little evidence’ of benefits’

News

Celebrating their first anniversary: Made in Cymru are helping Welsh consumers shop local and support local artisans

News

Welsh Cultural Recovery Fund opens to new entrants

News

Asda confirms NHS and emergency worker Blue Light Card 10% discount offer extended to end of February

News

Flintshire residents set for 3.68 per cent hike in the amount they pay towards policing in North Wales

News

Widespread public backing new Lidl store in Connah’s Quay.

News





Read 384,169 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn