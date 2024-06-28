Chester Races: Family fun day with popular children’s TV characters Bluey and Bingo

Bluey and Bingo Coming to Chester Racecourse

Families are in for a treat as beloved children’s TV characters Bluey and Bingo are set to appear at Chester Racecourse on Sunday, August 4th.

The star duo from the hit animated series “Bluey” will be a highlight of the Liverpool John Lennon Airport Family Fun Day, an event packed with activities for all ages.

The immersive event, which is free for children, will feature Bluey and Bingo making appearances throughout the day on the Open Course.

This is a fantastic opportunity for fans to see their favourite Blue Heeler puppies in person.

Since its debut on CBeebies, “Bluey” has captured the hearts of children and parents alike, becoming the number one show on the channel.

It has also achieved international acclaim, streaming over 450 million times on BBC iPlayer and broadcasting in more than 60 countries.

Steve Davies, Chief Operating Officer at Chester Racecourse, expressed his excitement about the event: “Bluey is a global, smash-hit series loved by families everywhere, so we’re thrilled to have Bluey and Bingo join us for one of the family events of the summer in the region.”

“Our very special guests are bound to make it a memorable experience for the whole family, as children young and old get to see their heroes out on the Open Course.”

“The Family Fun Day promises a range of activities designed to entertain and engage children, making it an ideal summer outing.”

“So come and dive into a world of imagination and fun and immerse yourself in all the activities we have going on at this great value, fun-packed family raceday. You’re guaranteed to have a pawsome time!” added Davies.

Tickets for the Liverpool John Lennon Airport Family Fun Day are available now, with adult tickets for the Roodee Enclosure, where Bluey and Bingo will appear, priced at £17.

Children can attend for free, but early purchase is recommended to secure the best price before Monday, July 8th.

Don’t miss this exciting chance to meet Bluey and Bingo and enjoy a day of family-friendly fun at Chester Racecourse!

For further information, visit www.chester-races.com