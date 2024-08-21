Chester Racecourse reveals best dressed prizes for Powells Jewellery Ladies Day

Chester Racecourse has unveiled the fantastic prizes available for those entering its Best Dressed competition at Powells Jewellery Ladies Day later this month.

The iconic event, renowned for its style, returns on Saturday, 31 August and will feature live music from multi-platinum-selling singer Ella Henderson after the racing.

Tickets are already selling fast for this in-demand occasion, which is set to reward winners both on and off the track.

Encouraging attendees to make a fashion statement or wear their best look, the competition offers prizes from racecourse partners and sponsors, including Powells Jewellery, Bridgman, Edinburgh Gin, and French Connection.

Here’s the full list of prizes for finishing first, second, or third:

First Prize:

A stunning 1.02ct round brilliant-cut diamond solitaire necklace (worth over £700)

A £500 Bridgman Gift Voucher for Home & Garden

A £500 French Connection Voucher

An Edinburgh Gin gift set

A 2025 Chester Racecourse hospitality package

A bottle of Champagne

A bouquet of flowers

Second Prize:

A £300 French Connection Voucher

An Edinburgh Gin gift set

A 2025 Chester Racecourse hospitality package

A bottle of Champagne

A bouquet of flowers

Third Prize:

A £200 French Connection Voucher

An Edinburgh Gin gift set

A 2025 Chester Racecourse hospitality package

A bottle of Champagne

A bouquet of flowers

To enter the competition, which rewards the top three contestants, racegoers are asked to visit the Chester Races flower wall in the Paddock, adjacent to the Parade Ring, between 11:30 am and 2:30 pm on Powells Jewellery Ladies Day to have their photo taken. A panel will then select the winners, who will be contacted and asked to attend a presentation on the day.

You can purchase tickets for Powells Jewellery Ladies Day by visiting www.chester-races.com.

Unable to attend the entire raceday? The racecourse has introduced a Music Only ticket option to watch Ella Henderson perform. Priced at £15, the ticket provides access to the racecourse from 5 pm and can be purchased from the Chester Races website.