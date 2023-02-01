Chester: Detectives appeal after man attacked and wallet robbed
Detectives are appealing for information following a robbery that occurred in Chester.
The alleged incident happened at around 3.20 am on 22 January, when a man was approached by a woman and three men on Eastgate Street outside the former Debenhams store.
The woman then grabbed the man’s wallet, while one of the men punched the victim causing him to fall to the floor. The group fled the scene towards The Rows.
According to the police, the woman is described as being around 30 years of age with long wavy brown hair, of a normal build, and was wearing all black including a black jacket and tights.
One of the men is described as being in his mid- to late-30s, of a normal build, wearing black gloves and dressed in a black padded coat and black trousers.
The victim has been left shaken by the incident, and the police are doing all they can to locate the offenders.
Detective Constable Tessa Munt said: “At the time of the offence, Chester city centre would have been busy with people leaving bars and clubs following nights out.
“The victim has been left understandably shaken following this incident and we are doing all we can to locate the people responsible.
“I would appeal to anyone who was in the Eastgate Street area of Chester and may have seen something that didn’t look quite right to get in touch.
“The same goes to anyone who may have been in the area and has dashcam or mobile footage of the offence or offenders.
“Any information, no matter how small, could assist us in finding the offenders and bring them to justice.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Cheshire Police by visiting https://www.cheshire.police.uk/police-forces/cheshire-constabulary/areas/cheshire/about-us/about-us/provide-more-information-about-an-appeal/ quoting IML 1461834 or by calling 101.
