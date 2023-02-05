Cheshire Police Sargeant committed Gross Misconduct by offering sexual services for money on adult website
A former police sergeant based in Chester, has been added to the College of Policing Barred List after being found to have a case to answer for gross misconduct.
Jennifer Kent, 38, resigned from her post on January 18, 2023, ahead of an accelerated misconduct hearing scheduled for February 3, 2023.
It was alleged that Kent was offering sexual services for money on the adult website AdultWork.com, where she shared graphic photos of herself performing sex acts.
The accusations, which came to light in 2021, resulted in the misconduct hearing, where the panel concluded that Kent had a case to answer for breaching the standards of professional behaviour in terms of discreditable conduct.
According to Deputy Chief Constable Chris Armitt, Kent was in a position of trust and her behaviour off-duty was unacceptable, bringing discredit to the police service.
Had Kent still been a serving police officer, the panel stated she would have been dismissed without notice.
The outcome means that Kent is now barred from working in law enforcement in the future.
Deputy Chief Constable Chris Armitt said:
“Ms Kent was in a position of trust, she swore an oath in which she promised to abide by the clear guidelines about the standards expected from her.
“However the way in which she had behaved off-duty was unacceptable and has clearly brought discredit on the police service.
“While she resigned before the misconduct hearing and was experiencing personal difficulties at the time, this does not excuse her behaviour.
“I hope the outcome of this hearing provides reassurance that when we receive a report of any ill-behaviour on or off-duty, a thorough investigation will be undertaken and we will do everything in our power to get resolution for this.”
