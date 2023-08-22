Operation Hummingbird: Cheshire Police release hour long documentary on Lucy Letby case
Cheshire Police have taken an unprecedented step by releasing an hour-long documentary detailing their intensive investigation into the crimes of serial child killer Lucy Letby.
The haunting case came to a chilling conclusion on Monday when Letby, a former NHS neonatal nurse at at the Countess of Chester Hospital, was sentenced to a whole life order after being found guilty of seven counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder against six babies.
Cheshire Police has said the documentary aims to present their “side of the story.”
Produced by their internal Communications Team, it offers unique insights, with exclusive access granted to the detectives, investigators, and police colleagues who were instrumental in the high-profile case since its inception in May 2017.
The crimes Letby, 33, committed between June 2015 and June 2016 have sent shockwaves throughout the country, the subsequent investigations were no less complex.
Cheshire Police said: “This is a very sensitive and highly complex case.”
“Due to the nature of it we have consulted with a number of medical specialists. We have also spoken to a large number of people to gather as much information as we can.”
“We recognise that this investigation has a significant impact on all of the families involved, staff, and patients at the hospital as well as members of the public.”
“Parents of all the babies are being supported throughout the process by specially trained officers.”
“This is an extremely difficult time for all the families and it is important to remember that, at the heart of this, there are a number of families seeking answers as to what happened to their children.”
The documentary can be viewed here: Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News