Cheshire Police: Missing man was last seen near to the Countess of Chester Hospital

Police searching for a missing man from Crewe have renewed their appeal for information from the public.

Paul Morris resides in the West Street area of Crewe and was last seen near to the Countess of Chester Hospital at around 9.45am on Saturday 3 June.

The 51-year-old is described as white, around 5' 10" tall, of thin build and has short grey receding hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue/black coat, black trousers and black trainers. He may also be carrying a black rucksack.

Chief Inspector Leeroy Moss said: "It has now been over three days since Paul was last seen and we are becoming extremely concerned for his welfare.

"It is essential for Paul's health that he takes his medication, which we don't believe he has access to at this time.

"I urge anyone who was travelling near to the Countess of Chester Hospital at the time Paul went missing to check any CCTV or dashcam footage which may help to locate him.

"Paul may also be travelling to Crewe and therefore I would ask people using the public transport to get in touch with us if they see him."

"The same goes for anyone else who believes that they know of his whereabouts."

"I would also like to appeal directly to Paul to get in touch with us so that we know you are safe and well."

Anyone with information in relation to Paul's whereabouts should contact Cheshire Police via the website or call 101 quoting IML 1562872.

