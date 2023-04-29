Challenge yourself in May by taking part in Wales Air Ambulance’s Walk Wales event

Wales Air Ambulance is inviting people from all over Wales to sign up to its May fundraiser, Walk Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With only a few days left in April, participants of all ages and abilities are invited to sign up to walk, jog or run 100km throughout the month of May, while raising money for the lifesaving Charity. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Walk Wales 100km in May (62 miles) is a virtual event and works out to be just over 3km or two miles each day. The beauty of the event is you can walk as fast or as slow as you choose, walk whatever route you want and choose how you spread the distance. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Whether you put your best foot forward and pound the pavements around your local area, take in the sea air along the coast, challenge yourself to climb the rugged Welsh mountains or walk 100km on a treadmill, you can clock up the steps in variety of ways. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

You can take part as a family or with friends or enjoy some “me” time on your own or with the dog. Perhaps you can get your school, college or work involved. As well as boosting your own health and wellbeing, you can explore new places and help to save lives, all at the same time. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The challenge will take place next month and entry is free. However, participants are encouraged to fundraise. Walkers who raise a minimum of £100 will receive a bespoke Walk Wales medal for their efforts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Last year, around 290 people of all ages, put on their walking shoes to raise an incredible £33,313. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Carmarthenshire mum-of-two Meleri Brown, raised £1,375 by taking part in the Walk Wales challenge last year. The Wales Air Ambulance is a Charity close to her heart after her cousin required the service 14 years ago after he fell throughout a roof of a building. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She said: “Without the Wales Air Ambulance the story wouldn’t be so positive today and the outcome would be bleak. “Last year I took part in Walk Wales, which I thoroughly enjoyed. It was challenging at times due to the weather and route etc, but well worth it for this good cause. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“If I can do it, anyone can, it’s all done at your own pace and not a competition. You will honestly feel great afterwards knowing that you have helped save a life!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Pontardawe schoolgirl Kara Richards was just seven-years-old when she entered Walk Wales last year. She raised £700 and is encouraging people to sign up for the challenge. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She said: “My Mummy was doing Walk Wales last year and I really wanted to do it as well. It seemed like a fun thing to do and I got to do lots of exercise and go for fun walks. All my friends were cheering me on. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“People should enter this year as the Wales Air Ambulance is very important and we never know if we might need it. Raising money for the Charity is an amazing thing to do. When you hit your target, it feels amazing! I’ll definitely be doing it again this year.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

During the last three years the successful Walk Wales event has raised nearly £90,000 for the Wales Air Ambulance. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Charity needs to raise £8 million every year to keep its helicopters flying and its rapid response vehicles on the road. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tracey Ann Breese, Events and Partnership Fundraiser, said: “The Wales Air Ambulance is delighted to give participants a chance to take part again in our Walk Wales event. For the past three years the fundraiser has been hugely successful, and it has raised close on to £90,000. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are kindly asking our supporters to put on their walking or running shoes and take part once again in this year’s challenge, to walk 100km throughout the month of May. It is the perfect fundraiser for everyone, including families, and is a great way to boost your health and wellbeing while raising funds for our lifesaving Charity. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Fundraisers, like Walk Wales, enable us to serve the people of Wales and save lives, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Are you up for the challenge, if so, then get your walking boots on and sign up via our dedicated Walk Wales Facebook Group or you can fundraise via our Just Giving page. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more information on Walk Wales 2023 click her ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

