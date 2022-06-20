Census 2021: First results giving snapshot of life in Flintshire communities will be released next week

The first results from the 2021 census in Wales and England will be released on June 28.

The data release will give a crucial snapshot of life in Flintshire communities and how the local population has changed in the past decade.

Published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the first set of results from the 2021 census will provide population and household estimates for Wales and England, rounded to the nearest 100, and for each local authority district.

More than 20 million households across England and Wales filled in census questionnaires in spring last year, with a record 89% of responses completed online.

“The census gives us the richest possible picture of society across England and Wales and is hugely important to inform decisions about all of our public services, from education to healthcare, and across the private sector,” Deputy National Statistician Pete Benton said.

“The results from this census will give us a crucial baseline from which to monitor and manage change as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Following the first population estimates in June, the ONS will release further results from the census from September onwards.

These will include data on ethnicity, religion, the labour market, education and housing.

For the first time, it will also include information on armed forces veterans, sexual orientation and gender identity.

For more information about Census 2021 results, visit www.census.gov.uk/census-2021- results.

[Top picture: The 1961 Census was the first census processed on a computer, the IBM 705 machine – credit: ONS]