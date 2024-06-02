Celebrate Open Farm Sunday on 9th June!

Open Farm Sunday is returning for its 18th year on 9th June, with hundreds of farms across the UK welcoming the public for a unique and educational family day out.

Organised by the sustainable farming charity LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming), this national event allows visitors to experience firsthand the vital role farmers play as ‘Guardians of the Earth.’

Each participating farm offers a unique experience, reflecting the diverse landscapes and farming practices across the country.

Visitors will have the chance to learn about sustainable farming methods, the importance of biodiversity, and the efforts to produce food while protecting the environment and wildlife.

Questions such as “Why are hedgerows and wildflowers so important?” and “What role can bat boxes and bug hotels play on a farm?” will be answered by knowledgeable farmers.

Some farms participating in Open Farm Sunday are LEAF Marque certified, indicating their commitment to regenerative farming practices.

These farms focus on nurturing healthy soil, protecting water sources, and enhancing wildlife habitats, providing a sustainable and harmonious approach to agriculture.

Visitors may recognize the LEAF Marque on products in supermarkets, signifying food produced with a positive impact on the planet.

Flintshire

For families looking for a day out, Open Farm Sunday promises an engaging and educational experience.

Activities vary from farm to farm, but common highlights include guided tours, animal feeding, nature trails, and interactive demonstrations.

In Flintshire, Ffrith Farm is opening its gates from 11 am to 3 pm, offering activities such as donkey grooming, goat walking, sheep feeding, and pond dipping.

This small mixed farm, also a not-for-profit care farm known as Ffrith Famau CIC Care Farm, provides a wonderful opportunity to engage with dairy goats, heifers, pigs, and more.

Naomi from LEAF encourages everyone to participate, stating, “Open Farm Sunday is a fantastic way to see the amazing work our farmers do to produce food sustainably while caring for the environment and wildlife.”

Mark your calendars, don your wellies, and visit www.farmsunday.org to find your nearest farm event.

Join in the celebration of sustainable farming and meet the dedicated farmers who are making a difference for our planet.

For more information on the event at Ffrith Farm, Flintshire, please contact Rhiancato at 07983028123 or via email at [email protected].