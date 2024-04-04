Celebrate nature during Wales Outdoor Learning Week

People from across Wales are invited to step into the great outdoors as a week-long celebration of outdoor learning returns.

Wales Outdoor Learning Week, held between 22 and 28 April, encourages teachers, education groups and families in Wales to embed outdoor learning into school and family life and reap the many benefits connecting with nature provides.

The event was launched by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) in partnership with the Wales Council for Outdoor Learning in 2019.

This year’s theme highlights the benefits of being outdoors and promotes lifelong positive behaviours to help tackle the climate and nature emergencies.

People can take part at their school, by taking a walk in their local woodland, beach or park and sharing their experience online via #WalesOutdoorLearningWeek.

Members of the Wales Council for Outdoor Learning will be showcasing activities and ideas throughout the week, with some locally organised events available.

Clare Pillman, NRW’s Chief Executive, said:

“During Wales Outdoor Learning Week we want to encourage people young and old to connect with nature and the environment.

“This year’s theme centres on helping to promote lifelong positive behaviours, to help young people understand the impact of their actions around the climate and nature emergencies and how to make the right choices.

“Evidence shows that learning in the natural environment improves knowledge and understanding, helping us recognise the positive impact we can have on the environment, now, and in the future.

“Connecting with nature is widely recognised for its significant health and well-being benefits and outdoor learning is advocated by the Welsh Government as a key approach to delivering the Curriculum for Wales.”

Steph Price, Chair of the Wales Council for Outdoor Learning, said:

“Wales Outdoor Learning Week is a fantastic opportunity to showcase all the excellent outdoor learning opportunities for educational settings, as well as for families and the wider public.

“Whether you want to learn something new, try a new activity or share your own love of the outdoors we are hoping the week will inspire people to connect with nature and help embed learning in, learning about and learning for, the natural environment within school and throughout life.”

For more information visit Wales Outdoor Learning Week and Wales Council for Outdoor Learning