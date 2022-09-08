CCTV appeal following theft of two motorbikes in Chester

Police investigating theft of two motorbikes in Chester City Centre have issued CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.

At around 1pm on Friday 5 August two men entered Trinity Street car park and took a blue electric Triumph Tiger Explorer motorcycle.

A further theft was reported at around 9pm on 7 August on Bouverie Street where a green Keeway RKF motorbike was stolen.

It is believed that these two incidents are linked.

Police Constable James Lasok-Smith of Chester Local Policing Unit said: “There are a number of enquiries underway and as part of these we are keen to locate those responsible.

“Following our enquiries, we have identified that the men, following the first incident, towed the bike along Sealand Road so I would urge anyone who may have seen anything that didn’t look quite right to get in touch.

“The same goes to anyone who may have captured dashcam footage or has CCTV along that route that have not yet passed it to police.

“Alternatively, if you recognise those responsible, please contact us.”

Anyone with information including dashcam footage is urged to report it to Cheshire Police via the Cheshire Police website quoting IML 1334566 or call 101.

