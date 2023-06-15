Catalytic Converter thieves target Mold – Police seek CCTV footage
Police have issued a warning to residents of Mold following a spate of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles overnight on 13/14 June.
Police are urging residents in the Maes y Dre and Bryn Coch Lane areas to review their CCTV footage for any information that could aid in the investigation of the thefts.
A catalytic converter, an essential component in reducing harmful emissions from vehicles, is often targeted by thieves due to the valuable metals it contains.
A spokesperson for South Flintshire Neighbourhood Police Team said: “Please be aware that we have received reports of 2 incidents overnight 13/14 June where catalytic converters have been removed from vehicles in the Maes y Dre and Bryn Coch Lane areas of Mold – if you have any CCTV that may assist let us know on 101 quoting reference A092062.”
Police issued a warning last week about an uptick in catalytic converter thefts locally: “We have received recent reports of catalytic converter thefts in the area. There are steps that you can take to protect your vehicle from being targeted.”
Residents are advised to seek advice on locks or guards from car dealers that are approved by vehicle manufacturers. Parking vehicles in well-lit areas that are visible to the public or inside a garage can also help deter potential thieves.
In cases where parking in secure areas is not possible, positioning the vehicle in a way that makes the catalytic converter difficult to access can provide additional protection.
Police also suggest marking the catalytic converter with a forensic marker and registering it, making it difficult for thieves to sell.
Thieves are often able to remove a catalytic converter in less than a minute, selling the stolen devices through scrapyards, online, or even shipping them overseas.
Hybrid vehicles are especially vulnerable as their converters contain higher quantities of valuable metals, but the police warn that any vehicle can become a target.
Potential signs of a catalytic converter theft include a vehicle being raised with a car jack in a car park or residential area, or loud drilling sounds coming from beneath a vehicle.
The police are urging residents to report any suspicious activities immediately. If a crime is in progress, residents should call 999.
While photographic evidence is helpful, authorities caution against approaching suspects due to the potential risk of violence.
