Catalytic Converter thieves target Mold – Police seek CCTV footage

Police have issued a warning to residents of Mold following a spate of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles overnight on 13/14 June. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Police are urging residents in the Maes y Dre and Bryn Coch Lane areas to review their CCTV footage for any information that could aid in the investigation of the thefts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A catalytic converter, an essential component in reducing harmful emissions from vehicles, is often targeted by thieves due to the valuable metals it contains. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A spokesperson for South Flintshire Neighbourhood Police Team said: “Please be aware that we have received reports of 2 incidents overnight 13/14 June where catalytic converters have been removed from vehicles in the Maes y Dre and Bryn Coch Lane areas of Mold – if you have any CCTV that may assist let us know on 101 quoting reference A092062.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Police issued a warning last week about an uptick in catalytic converter thefts locally: “We have received recent reports of catalytic converter thefts in the area. There are steps that you can take to protect your vehicle from being targeted.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Residents are advised to seek advice on locks or guards from car dealers that are approved by vehicle manufacturers. Parking vehicles in well-lit areas that are visible to the public or inside a garage can also help deter potential thieves. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In cases where parking in secure areas is not possible, positioning the vehicle in a way that makes the catalytic converter difficult to access can provide additional protection. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Police also suggest marking the catalytic converter with a forensic marker and registering it, making it difficult for thieves to sell. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Thieves are often able to remove a catalytic converter in less than a minute, selling the stolen devices through scrapyards, online, or even shipping them overseas. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Hybrid vehicles are especially vulnerable as their converters contain higher quantities of valuable metals, but the police warn that any vehicle can become a target. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Potential signs of a catalytic converter theft include a vehicle being raised with a car jack in a car park or residential area, or loud drilling sounds coming from beneath a vehicle. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The police are urging residents to report any suspicious activities immediately. If a crime is in progress, residents should call 999. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

While photographic evidence is helpful, authorities caution against approaching suspects due to the potential risk of violence. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

