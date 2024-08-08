Buckley: Cash injection for The Globe as Welsh FA commits £3m funding for 2026 UEFA U19 Championship

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has announced a £3 million investment into North Wales facilities ahead of the men’s UEFA U19 Championship set to take place in June and July 2026.

Among the beneficiaries is Buckley Town’s Globe Stadium, which will used as a training venue during the championships.

Wales was awarded the U19 Championship by UEFA in September 2023, with the finals to coincide with the FAW’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

Eight teams will compete at the finals with seven teams having progressed through two qualifying rounds to join Cymru as the hosts.

Key stadium venues include Nantporth Stadium in Bangor, Central Park in Denbigh, The Oval in Caernarfon, and STōK Cae Ras in Wrexham.

Training venues will span Lanelian Road in Colwyn Bay, Colliers Park in Gresford, and The Globe in Buckley, among others.

Noel Mooney, CEO of the FAW, highlighted the importance of this investment, stating, “This is a significant investment from the FAW into facilities across North Wales and is another key step in building a Welsh football industry that represents a modern, progressive football nation.”

“We are delighted to be able to invest our money into key football sites across North Wales as we prepare to host the men’s UEFA U19 Championship.”

The U19 Championship is renowned for showcasing future stars, with notable players like Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.

For Wales, this tournament presents an opportunity to build on recent successes in youth football, including the participation of players like Charlie Crew, who has since been called up to the national team.

This £3m investment is part of a broader strategy to develop Welsh football.

Since 2022, the Cymru Football Foundation has awarded £17m to projects aimed at developing future-ready football facilities.

Additionally, over £6m has been earmarked for the JD Cymru Premier’s development through a new strategic plan.

The investment, supported by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and the English Premier League, will also benefit the JD Cymru Premier. Many of the venues receiving funding host clubs either participating in or aspiring to join the league.