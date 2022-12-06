Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 6th Dec 2022

Card competition champion chosen in Deeside Christmas ceremony

Alyn and Deeside’s Member of Parliament Mark Tami and Member of Senedd Jack Sargeant have chosen the winning design for their Christmas card.

The card, created by Lena Moroz of Golftyn CP School, Connah’s Quay, features a beautifully drawn and shaded Welsh landscape in a snow globe. The card will be sent to Labour leader Keir Starmer and First Minister Mark Drakeford, as well as residents across Alyn and Deeside.

Thirteen schools entered the competition, and a winner from each school attended a festive prizegiving ceremony at Toyota Motor Manufacturing in Deeside today (Friday) along with their proud parents or teachers.

Winning card created by Lena Moroz of Golftyn CP School, Connah’s Quay

They each received a huge bag of arts and crafts supplies, with extra arty prizes for the three top designers, including two tickets to see Theatr Clwyd’s Rock’n’Roll pantomime for overall winner Lena. The children were also presented with certificates and a printed copy of their design.

In second place was Ellie-Mai Dingle from Sandycroft CP School with a picture of Santa and his sleigh flying over a snow-covered scene, and Ivy White of Mountain Lane School, Buckley, was third with her unique festive Flintshire scene.

“There are some talented artists here today and picking a winner was really difficult,” said Mark Tami MP.

“I’m sure everyone agrees that any of these 13 designs would have made an excellent Christmas card.

“However Lena’s card did stand out as it is so intricately drawn, coloured and shaded and we like the Welsh theme.”

Jack Sargeant added: “The standard really was incredibly high this year and we’ll be proud to send this card to Keir Starmer, Mark Drakeford and our friends across the constituency.

“Thanks so much to our valued sponsors Toyota UK, Edwards Homes, WBS Ltd Building and Paving Centre, Gap Personnel, Theatr Clwyd, Airbus and DRB Group. They enable us to be able to offer such great prizes to our winners.”

In line with the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015, this year’s overall winner will have their design produced as an e-card, to be kind to the environment. Using an ecard will cut out all the excessive paper used, and CO2 emitted by delivering the Christmas Cards.

