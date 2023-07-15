Car crash simulation gives student paramedics emergency response experience

A car crash simulation has helped to give student paramedics first-hand experience in responding to an emergency.

The first-year Paramedic Science students at Wrexham Glyndwr University (WGU) joined members of North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, as well as St John's Ambulance and members of WGU's Policing team, for the live extrication exercise.

During the exercise, some of the trainee Paramedics acted in the role of casualties of the collision, while others took part in the emergency response, talking to the casualties and seeing how firefighters carried out the extrication, which involved removing the doors and roof of the vehicle.

Once casualties were safely out of the vehicle, they were then checked over.

Daniel Finnerty, Senior Lecturer in Paramedic Science at the university, said: "Exercises like this are not only crucial in ensuring that our student Paramedics are ready for real-life incidents, they also give students the chance to put themselves in the shoes of our patients and understand how each emergency service works together to ensure that patients receive the best care possible.

"It was a truly immersive and memorable experience for all involved.

"I'd like to thank colleagues from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, St John's Ambulance and also our university's Policing teams for supporting this exercise."

Dylan Vining, first-year Paramedic Science student who acted in the role of a casualty, said: "This exercise was an incredibly useful – but also, scary – experience.

"Taking on the role of a casualty was an eye-opener for me – it really helped me to understand what a patient goes through during an incident like this.

"Hearing the loud bangs but also how they are communicated with, that was really insightful – that will definitely stay with me, and help me to deliver patient-centred care at all times."

Matthew Smith, first-year Policing student, added: "I found it extremely valuable to be involved in this extrication exercise and look at it from a Policing perspective – and how we would respond to this kind of incident.

"Of course, no two incidents are ever the same but it's useful to take part in these exercises to prepare us as much as possible and allow us to practice in a controlled environment, where everyone is safe."

The exercise took place as part of Paramedic Simulation Week. Other sessions included students taking over the Healthcare Simulation Centre and the university's on-campus house, Ty Dysgu to undertake a home birth simulation, as well as using the simulation ambulance.

