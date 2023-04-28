Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 28th Apr 2023

Can you bank on the bank holiday weather? Here is what the Met Office has to say

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

That’s the question on everyone’s lips as we approach the bank holiday weekend. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Across the three days, many will see some dry, bright and rather warm conditions, but there will also be areas that see some slow-moving heavy showers which may cause some localised impacts. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Local forecast: Low cloud and mist burning back to coasts, then scattered heavy showers breaking out, with thunderstorms possible in the north and east. Some places staying dry. Warm in any sunshine. Maximum temperature 19 °C. Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Heavy showers or spells of more persistent rain on Sunday, with a risk of thunderstorms. Fewer showers on Monday and turning largely dry by Tuesday. Feeling warm in any sunshine.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “After many areas saw below average temperatures earlier in the week, temperatures are now rising across much of the UK as warmer air is drawn northeast from the North Atlantic.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“This has brought a lot of moisture too which will help trigger showers as well as allow some low cloud to affect some coasts.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“With light winds, showers that do develop will be slow-moving and lead to some heavy downpours, accompanied by hail and thunder at times.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The focus for the showers, some of which are likely to be slow-moving, is expected to change over the course of the weekend ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The focus for the showers, some of which are likely to be slow-moving, is expected to change over the course of the weekend. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On Saturday, the heaviest showers are likely to be focused across Northern Ireland, northeast Wales and central England. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On Sunday, showers are expected to affect a larger part of the UK, although central and southeast England are expected to remain mainly dry. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

By Monday, drier conditions are expected to develop across the west, whilst showers become concentrated across eastern areas. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Although temperatures have risen in the south and west, Scotland will see another cool day on Saturday before recovering to nearer average on Sunday and Monday. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The first half of next week is likely to be dominated by high pressure with fewer showers around. However, during the second half of next week, low pressure looks likely to move closer to southwestern areas bringing the threat of more changeable conditions again. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With the air being drawn from southeast, this may allow temperatures to rise across southern areas into the low 20s Celsius but also introduce a chance of heavy showers which may be thundery. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

If you are planning to be out and about next weekend for the Coronation, it is difficult to give lots of detail about the weather this far in advance however indications are we will see a mix of sunshine and showers. Keep an eye on the weather forecasts for updates. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Connah’s Quay: YouTubers-backed Prime ‘sports drink’ seized in joint police op
  • Connah’s Quay jobs fair sees hundreds of local people connect with top employers
  • Wepre Park: Angling club petition to ban dogs from around the Rosie

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Connah’s Quay: YouTubers-backed Prime ‘sports drink’ seized in joint police op

    News

    Connah’s Quay jobs fair sees hundreds of local people connect with top employers

    News

    Wepre Park: Angling club petition to ban dogs from around the Rosie

    News

    19-year-old man jailed for 4.5 years after abducting young Flintshire girl

    News

    Flintshire residents face delays in road resurfacing amid limited funding

    News

    Bank Holiday plea as Eryri National Park (Snowdonia) braces for visitor invasion

    News

    Looking for a job? Search is on for new £166,000 chief executive at Cheshire West & Chester Council

    News

    Still time for charities in Alyn and Deeside to sign up for free online funding workshop

    News

    Surge in pothole-related breakdowns with RAC seeing 39% rise in callouts

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn