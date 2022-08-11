Cameras at Chester Zoo capture moment rare giraffe arrives into the world

The adorable newcomer was born falling more than two metres onto a bed of soft straw in the early hours of Saturday 6 August.

This brought an end to a 15 month-long pregnancy for 14-year-old mum, Orla.

Keepers have named the new male calf Stanley after Mount Stanley, the tallest mountain in Uganda in Africa, where the zoo’s conservationists are fighting to boost giraffe numbers.

The incredible CCTV footage also shows the moment the newborn stands up and takes his very first steps and enjoys his first feed. Zookeepers say this moment is ‘vitally important’ for the bond between mum and baby.