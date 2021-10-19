Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 19th Oct 2021

Calls for Wales to follow England and ban essay mills

A Senedd committee has called on the Welsh Government to follow England and ban essay mills.

Services offering to provide students with essays for money, known as essay mills, are to be made illegal in England under plans announced by the UK government earlier this month.

The UK government intends to make it a criminal offence to provide, arrange or advertise these cheating services for financial gain to students taking a qualification at any institution in England providing post-16 education including universities.

The cross-party Senedd’s Economy Committee has written to Welsh Government Education Minister, Jeremy Miles MS, calling for Welsh Ministers to work with the UK Government to extend the proposed ban on essay mills in England so that it also covers Wales.

Paul Davies MS, Chair of the Economy Trade and Rural Affairs Committee said:

“Essay mills not only facilitate plagiarism but they also often exploit vulnerable students who would be better supported by seeking help from their university.”

“We’re clear that essay mills must be banned and that the Welsh Government should work with the UK Government to make sure that the issue is dealt with across the UK – a Wales-only approach will not work.”

“Former First Minister, Carwyn Jones said in 2018 he thought essay mills were an issue for universities to deal with in the first instance but that he was open to the idea of UK-wide legislation to ban essay mills as he did not think Wales-only legislation would work.”

Universities say they see a spike in individuals and companies advertising to write essays for students.

It has been reported there are nearly 1000 essay writing companies in the UK, and it is a growing epidemic.

These ‘mills’ advertise original, “plagiarism-free” assignments in exchange for money.

It is thought that, worldwide, up to 1 in 7 students have used an essay mill for at least one assignment.



