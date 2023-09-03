Call for Wales Air Ambulance supporters to take part in fundraising challenge

Wales Air Ambulance is inviting the public to take part in a virtual challenge that is inclusive of everyone. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The all-Wales Charity, which relies on the generosity of its supporters to serve the people of Wales and save lives, has announced the relaunch of a much-loved event, My20. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Following the success of the event during the Charity’s 20th anniversary year, Wales Air Ambulance is asking the public to take part and think of their own creative ways to complete the challenge. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The beauty of the challenge is that it is inclusive to all. Participants of all ages and abilities are invited to challenge themselves by trying something new or achieving a goal in a hobby they already love. Examples include completing 20 miles of swimming, baking 20 delicious treats, knitting for 20 minutes a day, or running consecutively for 20 days. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The challenge will take place during October and entry is free, however, participants are encouraged to fundraise. Those who raise a minimum of £100 will receive a bespoke My20 pin badge for their efforts, or a Del Dragon Mascot Toy (for the Charity’s younger supporters). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Schools and youth groups are also being asked to take part in the challenge, whether as a group or individually. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In 2021, when the Charity first launched the My20 challenge, twenty members from the 14th Signal Regiment (EW) warrant officers and Sargeants’ Mess completed a gruelling day of 20 physical activities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They set themselves the challenge to complete 20 reps of 18 circuit-type exercises, followed by a 20km cycle and a 20km run. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A delighted spokesperson for the Regiment, said: “Our challenge went really well. Due to people’s different fitness levels, we were spread out over the whole route, but everyone worked hard and some of us achieved personal-best times. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“By the end of the day, we were all extremely happy with our achievement and proud that we were able to raise money for such a great cause.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Carmarthenshire schoolgirl Isla Wilson was just six-years-old when she took part in the event. She read 20 books, a mixture of Welsh and English, in 20 days, and raised over £500 for the Wales Air Ambulance. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Isla said: “I wanted to help keep the air ambulance awake all night. They help lots of people.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Her proud father, Tom Wilson, said: “Reading 20 books in 20 days isn’t something that most of us would think to do for a fundraising appeal. I’m so proud and pleased that Isla had the idea initially and then the stamina to stay with it, particularly at such a young age, and for smashing her fundraising target by so much.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Charity needs to raise £11.2 million every year to keep its helicopters flying and its rapid response vehicles on the road. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tracey Ann Breese, Wales Air Ambulance’s Events and Partnership Fundraiser, said: “We are delighted to bring back the My20 challenge following its success in 2021. Taking part is a great way to support our Charity whilst learning a new skill or doing something you love. You can pick something that will motivate yourself, or a challenge you’ve always wanted to do but haven’t before now. You can also get children involved in the fun. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“This is the perfect fundraiser for everyone, and fundraisers like My20 enable us to serve the people of Wales and save lives, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

If you are up for the challenge, sign up via the dedicated My20 Facebook Group (https://bit.ly/My20) or by creating a Just Giving page via https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/my20. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

