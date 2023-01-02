Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 2nd Jan 2023

Burst pipe affecting water supply in parts of Connah’s Quay

Residents in Connahs Quay may be experiencing low water pressure or no water this morning as a result of a burst pipe.

A map shows that some properties in an area stretching from Mold Road to Golftyn Lane could be impacted by the issue.

Welsh Water says it has a team working on the burst pipe and expects it to be fixed by early afternoon.

A statement on the water company’s website says. “We’re aware of a burst on our network which is affecting the Water Supply to this area.”

“Until the pipe is fixed, you may experience low pressure or no water.”

“We expect all supplies to be fully restored by early this afternoon.”

“As a general rule, it should take about 5 seconds to fill a pint glass from the cold water tap in your kitchen. ”

“If you can run your cold kitchen tap, this will also help to clear any discolouration in your supply.”

 

