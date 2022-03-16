Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 16th Mar 2022

Updated: Wed 16th Mar

Buckley youth given 3 month curfew following anti social behaviour offences

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Buckley teenager has been banned from leaving home between 7pm and 7am following a spate of anti-social behaviour offences.

The youth has also been banned from a retail premises in Buckley for 9 months and ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work. 

Offences included shoplifting and threatening and abusive behaviour.

Police have been dealing with a significant rise in anti-social behaviour around the Buckley area involving groups of youths.

Officers have used dispersal orders in a bid to crackdown on the anti-social issues and patrols have been stepped up.

Police have vowed to identify and deal with the “problem youths” causing problems in Buckley. 

In a statement, a spokesperson for South Flintshire Police Team said: “Following a prolonged period of Anti-Social behaviour in the Buckley area, today (Tuesday) we have been able to put one of the problem youths before the court as unfortunately he had exhausted all other intervention.”

“Offences included shoplifting and threatening and abusive behaviour.”

“He received a 7pm-7am curfew for 3 months, 40 Hours unpaid work and an exclusion order from a local retail premises for 9 months.”

“We will continue to identify and deal with these problem youths and take appropriate enforcement.”

“Don’t start adult life with a criminal record!”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Two brothers both been treated for Prostate Cancer reach Everest base camp after epic charity trek

News

Japanese-speaking Flintshire aristocrat leads charm offensive to woo tourists

News

Flintshire high school student makes debut with Wrexham AFC Girls

News

Welsh Government to pump £22 million of additional funding into Theatr Clwyd redevelopment

News

One of UK’s largest construction firms strikes up sponsorship deal with Shotton Steel junior rugby team

News

Calls for school dinner debt to be cancelled in Wales

News

Get into Leisure with Achieve More Training and Aura Wales

News

First Minister asked to back North Wales initiatives supporting Ukrainian refugees

News

Flying Start programme is being expanded in Wales

News





Read 450,437 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn