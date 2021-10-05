Buckley Community Fridge Collective to open doors to public for first time this week

Buckley Community Fridge Collective will open the door of its fridge to the public for the first time on Thursday 7 October.

The community fridge initiative enables the free transfer of surplus perishable (and non-perishable) in-date food from individuals and retailers to the local community.

Anyone can donate, for instance, if they are about to go on holiday and have an unopened bottle of milk or loaf of bread, or their allotment has been doing particularly well and they’ve got more potatoes than they know what to do with.

Local retailers with leftovers close to date that they aren’t going to be able to sell may also contribute.

Members of the public local to Buckley and surrounding villages will be able to drop in at the Buckley council offices on Mold Road between 10 am and 11.30 am on a Thursday and see whether there is any surplus food or sanitary/ cleaning products available for them to take away for free.

A spokesperson for Buckley Community Fridge Collective said: “A community fridge differs from a food bank not just in that perishable food is available but also in that anybody can use it- one doesn’t have to be in particular need- and there is no limit in theory to the amount of use someone can make of the fridge subject, of course, to availability of and level of demand for a certain item. ”

“However, in these particularly tough times, the fridge looks to be a source of support for those finding it hard to put food on the table. ”

“The operation of the hub will be conducted to reflect the restrictions of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the evolution of the project as it goes live.”

“At this stage, surplus food is being sourced from supermarkets in the area and therefore the only donations that are being sought from members of the public wishing to support this venture are new toiletries, sanitary products and cleaning products.”

“Donations can be left in the box outside the Emmanuel (Bistre) vicarage.”

“Social distancing will apply at the venue with only one visitor (or, at the volunteers’ discretion, one small group) at a time in the fridge area and a one-way system. We request that face coverings be worn unless you are exempt.”