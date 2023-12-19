Broughton: Two people charged following ‘high value’ theft from JD Sports

Two people have been charged following a 'high-value' theft at JD Sports on Broughton Retail Park.

Police said the alleged theft took place on Monday, 18 December.

The suspect's vehicle was witnessed leaving the scene and was subsequently located, stopped, and searched by officers in Wrexham a short time later.

Two occupants were arrested, and a significant amount of goods were recovered, police have said.

Oliwia Pieczkowska, 19, from Wrexham has been charged and will appear before Magistrates today.

Matthew James Pryce, 35, also from Wrexham has been charged and will appear at court in January 2024.

Inspector Iwan Jones said "Christmas is a difficult time financially for a lot of people.

"Retail theft pushes up prices for all of us and is unacceptable. We will work with our partners to prevent and detect such theft and deny criminals the use of our roads.

"As well as high visibility patrols, we are deploying plain clothes officers to our high demand areas with success.

"I would urge people not to buy stolen goods and to report all such information to the police or anonymously via Crimestoppers."

