Broughton set for major gas pipeline works starting next week

A significant infrastructure project is set to commence in Broughton next week, with around 900 metres of gas pipeline due for replacement.

Cadent, the company overseeing the local gas network, has announced the start of work on Tuesday, May 7.

The extensive project will target a section of metal pipe along the A5104 Mold Road, Main Road, and Queens Way.

This part of the pipeline has been operational for over a century and is now due for an upgrade to more durable and modern plastic materials.

Cadent estimates the work will take approximately twelve weeks, involving eight phases of engineering work, with each phase tackling about 100 metres.

The replacement is also aimed at future-proofing the network against upcoming shifts to greener energy sources like biomethane and hydrogen.

Local residents and businesses can expect some disruptions due to the construction.

Cadent has said: “Traffic flow will be regulated by temporary lights, and certain side streets will be temporarily closed to accommodate the works.

“Entrances to some side streets will also be closed when the teams take the pipe across them.

“Short diversions will be signposted when this happens.”

The company has already begun outreach to the local community, informing residents and coordinating with major local employers like Airbus to mitigate the impact on daily commutes.

Mark Syers, Head of Investment Planning Office (North West), Cadent, said: “Our job is to keep gas flowing to heat homes, schools, offices, and many other buildings in the local area, as well as future-proof the network ready for greener gases.

“This part of the network has operated for 100 years. We’ve become too frequent a visitor in recent years, with our teams carrying out essential repairs.

“This upgrade will bring an end to that, ensuring everyone gets a safe, reliable supply well into the future.

“We appreciate this means another period of disruption, and our teams will work as quickly as they safely can to complete the work.”

Despite the extensive works, Cadent assures residents that gas service will be maintained, with only brief interruptions expected for some households as they are connected to the new system.