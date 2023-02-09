Update: Broken down lorry causes delays on M56 heading away from Deeside
Update: All lanes are open.
CLEARED#M56 east #A494 – J15 near #EllesmerePort to J14
Recovery of the earlier broken down lorry complete and lane closure removed.
Severe delays of 1 hour remain and 6 miles of congestion but these should start to ease now. pic.twitter.com/mwzG8LAUS9
— National Highways: North-West (@HighwaysNWEST) February 9, 2023
Earlier: Motorists travelling on the M56 Eastbound from J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby) to J12 A557 (Runcorn) are facing delays this morning due to a broken down lorry.
One lane of the motorway has been closed and slow traffic is being reported in the area.
There is around 4 miles of queuing traffic back to the M53 interchange.
Delays are quoted at over 15 minutes.
Latest traffic report for the area states:
“One lane closed and queueing traffic due to broken down lorry on M56 Eastbound from J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby) to J12 A557 (Runcorn). Travel time is around +15 minute.”
