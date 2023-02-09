Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 9th Feb 2023

Update: Broken down lorry causes delays on M56 heading away from Deeside

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update: All lanes are open. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Earlier: Motorists travelling on the M56 Eastbound from J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby) to J12 A557 (Runcorn) are facing delays this morning due to a broken down lorry. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

One lane of the motorway has been closed and slow traffic is being reported in the area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

There is around 4 miles of queuing traffic back to the M53 interchange. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Delays are quoted at over 15 minutes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest traffic report for the area states: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“One lane closed and queueing traffic due to broken down lorry on M56 Eastbound from J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby) to J12 A557 (Runcorn). Travel time is around +15 minute.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Costa Coffee submits proposal for new drive-thru café in Flintshire
  • Meet Jinx the spaniel who is working to protect precious bird colonies in Wales by sniffing out rats
  • Revised pay offer halts firefighters’ strike

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Costa Coffee submits proposal for new drive-thru café in Flintshire

    News

    Meet Jinx the spaniel who is working to protect precious bird colonies in Wales by sniffing out rats

    News

    Revised pay offer halts firefighters’ strike

    News

    Thousands of young people in Wales helped to find work under flagship scheme

    News

    North Wales Regional Skills Partnership launches three-year skills and employment plan

    News

    Local convenience stores costing shoppers hundreds more annually, Which? finds

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn